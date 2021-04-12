To the editor:
Spring is definitely in the air, and people are anxious to visit their loved ones in our cemetery. Our caretaker will soon start the huge task of “spring cleanup” in an effort to be clean and green for Memorial Day.
The Conway Village Cemetery was established in 1872. We are a non-profit organization under the auspices of the New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s Office and have an active board of directors officiating as stewards of this lovely cemetery. We welcome all interested to attend our May annual meeting, offering comments on how to continue to preserve the dignity of this burial place.
Costs to maintain our cemetery continue to rise, and sometimes it takes a long time to reach a goal. In 2007, the newly elected board president suggested we start a wish list of items that were important to each of us on the board at that time. With diligence and fortitude, we completed the last item on that list in November 2020.
Please drive by and notice our brand-new, black wrought-iron swinging gate. Designed and crafted by a local fabrication shop, and installed by a local fence company, it stands in all its glory as you drive into our entrance.
We started a new wish list in 2019 and have made some progress. We are always in need of new board members to carry on this important work. Continuing on with the legacy of Raymond Banfill, who was our caretaker for many years, and the president of our board of directors for 20 years beyond his caretaker days, speaks to his dedication to our cemetery.
Please write to us at the address listed below, advising us of your contact information if you are interested in sharing your time and talents to help keep our cemetery a comforting place for future generations to visit their loved ones.
Jan Quint, secretary
Conway Village Cemetery Association
P.O. Box 2581
Conway, NH 03818
