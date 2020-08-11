To the editor:
Recently, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, third in line for the presidency as Speaker of the House, was quoted as having called federal officers dispatched to Portland Oregon “storm troopers” and “secret agents.”
Most are aware that politicians sell “snake oil,” but as anyone who is familiar with the history of Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union can attest, this characterization is deeply offensive and objectively wrong. Back in the day, the Democratic Party had a reputation of supporting peaceful dissent, not violent disorder. Years ago, I was a Democrat. I didn’t leave the party, the party left me.
In a very recent Supreme Court decision, a 5-4 majority refused to provide judicial relief against the Nevada governor’s order that bars church attendance by more than 50 people, while allowing up to 500 people to go to movies or casinos. I am personally “proud” of the fact that the Supreme Court has once again demonstrated its independence from the relic called the Constitution and its amendments by this bold move.
If I were a cynic, God forbid, I would say it is obvious that we no longer need an amendment process for the “relic” — just get a five-to-four majority of the court to agree to delete elements of any amendment that the court majority believe is no longer applicable to current conditions.
I close this comment with a brief quote from a dissenting Supreme Court justice: “In Nevada, it seems, it is better to be in entertainment than religion … But the First Amendment prohibits such obvious discrimination against the exercise of religion … But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.”
James R. LeFebvre
North Conway
