To the editor:
In a recent interview with CBS, Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, and admitted crack addict, said that he was “absolutely certain, 100 percent certain” that at the end of the current DOJ investigation into possible money laundering and tax evasion in connection with his Ukrainian/Chinese deals, he “will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”
Shortly before the CBS interview aired, it was revealed in the press that back in 2018, Secret Service agents in Delaware, guarding then former Vice President Joe Biden, had allegedly intervened in a situation where a gun belonging to Hunter had been thrown into a garbage can near a school and then disappeared.
The agents allegedly attempted to seize paperwork from a local gun dealer showing that Hunter owned the missing gun in question, and then make that paperwork disappear too.
Why is Hunter Biden “absolutely, 100 percent” certain that he will be cleared by the DOJ of money laundering and tax evasion? Because his father Joe is president, and has every incentive to tell DOJ to clear his son, even if Hunter is guilty. After all, Joe Biden himself is alleged to have been involved with Hunter in the Ukrainian/Chinese deals.
To be clear, there isn’t an independent special prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden’s deals. It is an ordinary DOJ prosecutor, the U.S. Attorney for — you guessed it — Delaware, the Bidens’ home state, leading the investigation. Talk about a conflict of interest!
Biden and his fellow Democrats are simply corrupt. They demanded a special prosecutor to investigate President Trump over the Russia claims, which turned out to be a hoax perpetrated by the Democrats to begin with, because they said that a sitting president could not be impartially investigated by his own DOJ. Yet, Democrats are now silent as DOJ investigates Hunter Biden, and by association, Joe Biden. Truly Russian.
James E. Pietrangelo II
North Conway
