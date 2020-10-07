To the editor:
I have served in the Maine legislature for 16 years, and I know from experience that most bills have a money component. In Augusta, it’s all about the cash.
Rep. Nathan Wadsworth has served with me on the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee for the last four years and that experience gives one the most broad perspective of Maine’s government and its spending.
As the senior member and chair of the Committee, I had the opportunity to work with Nate on the 800-page budget bill. He learned the budget process all the while keeping track of bills in the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, no small task for sure.
The next legislature will be facing some very serious financial decisions and the Appropriations Committee will need knowledgeable members like Nate Wadsworth’s and his experience will be required to help guide the budget process.
Please re-elect Nathan Wadsworth to Maine House District 70.
Sen. James Hamper
Oxford, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.