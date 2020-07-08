To the editor:
Even as many members of Black Lives Matter — the black version of the KKK and equally as heinous — murder, riot, loot, destroy and vandalize public and private property, attack and try to intimidate anyone who disagrees with them, specifically target whites and police and/or otherwise violently break the law in cities across this country, Mary Campbell only has time to criticize The Conway Daily Sun and columnist Tom McLaughlin, both law-abiding citizens, for lawfully and peacefully engaging in one of the most legally protected and cherished democratic institutions we have in the country — free speech. Her conduct is sadly emblematic of the Orwellian times we live in.
Contrary to Ms. Campbell’s frivolous and, quite frankly laughable, accusations, Mr. McLaughlin’s article was factually true and — from a standpoint of MLK Jr.’s own philosophy on equality and race in which I believe — absolutely correct.
Like many on the Democrat/Stalinist side, Ms. Campbell believes in censorship. She believes in stifling any viewpoint that does not exactly match her own narrow view of the world, and because the Sun dared publish Mr. McLaughlin’s column with which she disagrees, she has called for a boycott of the newspaper. This “cancel culture” of boycott is simply wrong. I don’t always agree with the Sun’s editorial practices, but I will defend its right to publish as it chooses.
Ms. Campbell’s boycott call is nothing more than an act of desperation on her and her fellow believers’ part. They cannot stand Mr. McLaughlin’s article precisely because it is true and resonates, and because it cannot be refuted on the merits, they seek to prevent it from being read by anyone altogether.
I will continue to daily read the Sun.
James E. Pietrangelo II
North Conway
