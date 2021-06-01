To the editor:
I was pleased to see Tom McLaughlin’s column earlier in the week and even sent Tom an email congratulating him. I too had driven through the mess in Fryeburg (once — then used back roads) and I noted that I also drive the Stow roads and they make Fryeburg look, well probably, just as bad.
What I found interesting about Tom’s observations is that they are exactly what I have seen over the past 15-16 months. Then I saw the Wiggin letter today. Since Tom writes an opinion column maybe the column is an “opinion?” So now the Wiggin opinion is to squash the McLaughlin opinion?
I had many conversations in Fryeburg with the late Ray Walker, I disagreed with his opinion but I never advocated silencing it. What has the Mt. Washington Valley area become when differing opinions should be silenced?
When Wiggin questioned Wuhan and “engineered virus” as a false narrative, he should research a statement by John Sawers the former head of MI 6 who stated back in April 15, 2020, that their agency believed that China concealed the virus and that it was “more likely than not” that it was an escape from the Wuhan lab. Evidence in Senate hearings does link Fauci with funding that lab.
Tom’s opinions have value because they are fact-based, if he writes another column I have confidence that will also be fact based.
Jack J Rossate
Lake in the Hills, Ill.
