To the editor:
I still remember well the seasickness I felt for two weeks in the bottom of the USS General Muir transport ship. But it was all worth it when we arrived to the New York Harbor, looked up at the Statue of Liberty and cried with tears of sadness for leaving our home country and tears of gratitude to America for accepting us refugees, escaping Communism. The Statue of Liberty stands for freedom, peace and liberty for all.
Before we were sponsored to come to America, we had lived for six years in a National Council of Churches refugee camp in Germany, where my father did odd jobs for the American Occupation Army and pastored the refugees, while my mother sewed and taught refugee children. In America, my father, who had been an author, professor and pastor in Hungary, gladly accepted a job as a janitor during the day and studied English at night, while we lived in the basement of a condemned building in the slums.
Within 17 months, father was pastoring a church and within three years my mother was teaching school. My brother and I were double promoted, worked our way through college and got our doctorates. My brother proudly served our country as a decorated career American diplomat and I happily served students with disabilities in the educational system. Our parents had instilled in us patriotism, faith, hard work, the desire to learn the language and give back to this country that gives us freedom.
Our country is founded on freedom for all who respect our laws. To come to America legally, you must apply and then patiently wait, to go through the immigration process, which includes checking personal records.
Joe Biden, as our chief executive, is responsible for enforcing our laws and keeping our borders and country safe for all who are here legally. But Joe Biden’s “Open Border” policy encourages illegal immigrants to come, some of whom can bring in COVID-19 and other diseases, and commit criminal acts like drug and sex trafficking. His policy disrespects legal immigrants waiting in line all over the world, who then must take a back seat to illegals who bypass the legal process. And the cost of dealing with it adds to the financial burden of the U.S, when we are already $23 trillion dollars in debt.
We who support legal immigration believe that all people should be given the equal opportunity to come here. And we were blessed to be given that opportunity. As my mother wrote in one of her many talks about her immigrant experience: The USA is based on the most wonderful Constitution, on the principle that all men are created equal; that is, we should treat everyone as brothers.
I can testify about both brotherhoods (Communist and American) because I have experienced both. And I am happy and proud now to be the citizen of this country, the home of real brotherhood.
Ildiko Oyler
