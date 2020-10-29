To the editor:
When you cast your ballot this fall, I ask that you vote to re-elect Stephen Woodcock as one of your N.H. state representatives. He has served us well in Concord by listening to our concerns, being honest in his endeavors, and a strong advocate to address our concerns at the state level.
His character speaks for itself with his service to country, volunteerism in this valley and work on several boards and committees at First Church in North Conway where Vaughan Community Services is our local outreach. He has also stepped up to serve as treasurer for the MWV Adult Day Care in Center Conway, which just got going prior to the pandemic. Steve is the reason we have a 9/11 Service of Remembrance each year in the park. Additionally he is instrumental in clothing and food drives to aid in the care of our veterans.
He has empathy for those who want to stay and work in this valley. He will work hard as a proponent for affordable housing and employment at a fair wage, so when the time comes for retirement we can enjoy life in our beautiful valley. Steve is passionate about serving his constituents and will be the force we need in Concord to get the job done. Please vote to keep Steve in Concord.
Helen W. Goss
Conway
