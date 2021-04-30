To the editor:
I read the article addressing short-term rentals and was pleased to see more information coming to light.
I do want to comment on a paragraph that stated “a committee was formed to determine if short-term rentals were a residential use concluded they were not, after getting legal opinion.”
If Tom Holmes is referring to the committee that was established for the purposes of developing regulations, then I need to comment on this sentiment. As a member of that committee, many opinions were passed around, and not all were based on existing law and most were just opinion.
The reason and rationale for this determination must be taken in context as a way to provide wording to enable the selectmen to have regulatory powers. This is a very good example of the town trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.
Greydon Turner
North Conway
