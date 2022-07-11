I have no expectation that you and I will ever see eye-to-eye on most issues: abortion, gun control, immigration. You get it; the list goes on and on.
But the issue I don’t understand is your unwillingness to act is climate change. Believing that climate change is not real is the true “Big Lie.” Forget about stealing the election, you are stealing the future from my children and grandchildren, as well as yours and all other U.S. citizens.
Great political leaders take responsibility for the people they serve and have the courage to do the right thing for the greater good. Only a person who does not listen to 97 percent of climate scientists who agree on human-caused climate change and/or one whose decisions are being influenced by money and power over the good of the U.S. people and planet Earth would not support actions to reduce climate change.
While the U.S. could be a climate change beacon, we are instead the largest contributor to climate collapse and are in debt to other countries experiencing the impact of our continued inaction. The Supreme Court in West Virginia versus EPA decision was discouraging but you and other congressional leaders can take legislative actions to reduce the impact of climate change.
History will write many stories about Mitch McConnell. Don’t you want to be known as the political leader who worked for future generations and not for short-term financial gains?
Are you a patriot, Mitch? A patriot vigorously supports their country, a member of planet Earth and is dedicated to the country’s, thus planet’s, welfare. Your do-nothing game plan is leading down a path of no return. If you want future generations to smell the roses, act now.
