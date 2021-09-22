To the editor:
"We're coming for you: Election director shares threatening voicemail." An all too common headline these days.
It would be nice if we could simply agree to disagree and end it at that. But in this divided nation, one side is demonstrably more violent than the other and irrational in their disagreements with the other.
Whether it be the anti mask/vaxxers or the believers in a stolen election (for the most part, one in the same), they are the ones threatening, and at times going through with, violent acts in unprecedented numbers.
This group claims their freedoms are being stripped basing it on baseless conspiracies, misinformation, and outright lies, fueled by GOP lawmakers. Facts do not matter to them. They have created their own reality and no amount of reasonable, fact-based, arguement will sway them.
No, this is not a time when we can say "I don't agree with what you're saying but I'll fight for your right to say it." These people are dangerous extremists/domestic terrorists and must be treated as such. They do not represent a different side of the same coin and are not concerned with justice or the rule of law. They are not patriotic freedom fighters, they are more in line with the Taliban.
They feel they have the right to threaten you with violence if you disagree with them. In short, this is where four years of Trump has brought us. For this country to move on this cannot and must not be tolerated. They must be rooted out and made an example of by prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law. Threatening violence is not a protected First Ammendment right, it is illegal. So please, So please, I don't want tp hear they simply have a different point of view.
Graham Selby
North Conway
