The confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court should have been a watershed moment in our history and a unifying moment. Instead, thanks to the Republicans, it was used to further divide the country.
Their performance at the hearings was deplorable and the walkout after the vote exposed who and what they truly are — low life, disrespectful, racist scum. This party is not the solution to this country's problems, this party is the problem.
It isn't pedophile Democrats, or gender identity being discussed in classrooms, or transgender indoctrination, or CRT making making white children ashamed of being a white American. All of that is right wing red-herring nonsense being vomited out to stir up their base. They are ludicrous accusations and none of them are a cause of the demise of America.
No, the real problem is a party that is anti-American and a party that does not protect and defend the Constitution as they were sworn to do. They protect a traitor and call seditionists patriots. They are trying to take this country down the path of authoritarianism with a tyranny of the minority as their goal.
They are a white nationalist party bent on white supremacy and they claim to have God on their side. They suppress the vote, deny women autonomy over their bodies, ban books and criminalize behavior they don't like and offer bounties to anyone who will turn in their neighbor. They are haters of progress, haters of diversity, deniers of science. They won't tax the rich but want to tax Social Security recipients. They're against raising the minimum wage and capping insulin prices but want to give corporations tax breaks.
They are the clear and present danger this country faces.
