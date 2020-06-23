To the editor:
If you need a reason for why we should remove Confederate statues and ban the Confederate flag, then read this excerpt from a speech given in 1861 by Alexander Stephens the Vice President of the Confederacy.
“Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth ... Their conclusions are right if their premises were. They assume that the negro is equal, and hence conclude that he is entitled to equal privileges and rights with the white man. If their premises were correct, their conclusions would be logical and just but their premise being wrong, their whole argument fails ... They were attempting to make things equal which the Creator had made unequal.”
There is nothing about the Confederacy that deserves or warrants honorable recognition. Donald Trump, and those like him, are dead wrong in saying this is a proud part of our heritage. They were an abomination to human rights equal to Hitler’s Germany and that’s where they belong historically, alongside Nazi Germany.
Graham Selby
North Conway
