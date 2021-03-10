To the editor:
I am writing in response to the Conway Police Department wanting body cameras. They may or may not get a grant. So with this said, how much is it really going to cost taxpayers? As I read in The Conway Daily Sun on Jan. 8, they said $229,000 or $45,860 a year for five years to have body cameras for 24 officers, and six cruisers for $166,340 or $33,268 per year.
At $45,860 per year for five years comes to $229,300. Who pays the extra $300, Chief Mattei? How much is it going to cost for the 24 or 25 officers to get certified? Do they pay them to go to the class with pay and they pay the officer that works his or her shift (just asking)?
How much is the class per officer to get certified and how much is it going to cost every year for the four to six hours for recertifying the officer? Do they have the room for storing the cameras and chargers? Don't forget about a safe place to key all the data. Will they need to hire someone to put the data together for court? Will they be able to keep the data safe for 30-180 days or up to three years?
Will the police department have the paperwork for requisite forms for the footage (Form 29)? What happens when they break one or the batteries no longer keep a charge? Who pays? Is it in the cost of $229,000 or is it on the taxpayers?
Please, before you vote for the cameras, check out RSA 105D. These are times officers can't record you.
The chief can sell you a good story but get your facts before you spend your hard-earned money. Go to the state of New Hampshire Law Enforcement Manual 2020 edition, page 29.
Why would they want them when they can't keep the cameras in the station working?
Glenn Doe
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.