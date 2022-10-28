To the editor:
I am amazed each week by the letters in this newspaper with so much misinformation. Let’s start a little list:
• Education Freedom Accounts are not vouchers to defund public schools. They are not “vouchers” and no public school in N.H. or in the nation has been shortchanged funds because of an education choice program. The N.H. fund that is used to fund public schools finished the last year with a surplus of over $100 million.
• Classical education charter school network is intended to defund public schools There are three or four charter schools in N.H. that have independently chosen to offer a classical education. The claim that these charter schools are intended to defund public school is factually incorrect. N.H. charter schools are public schools.
• I did sponsor a constitutional amendment to repeal a provision (“Blaine” amendment) that says public funds cannot be provided to religious schools. The key point that people forget to mention is that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in two recent cases that these provisions are unconstitutional if funds are provided to non-public schools but religious schools are excluded.
If people want to attack me, I wish they would at least get their facts straight.
And since October is Dyslexia Month, I was very involved in the passage of legislation that requires the testing of all kindergartners and first graders for dyslexia.
One more bill I want to mention here was my bill (and now law) to provide more flexibility for public schools to innovate. Why was it opposed by nearly every Democrat in the House?
With the recent release of latest NAEP test scores showing an historic drop in math and English scores, don’t we need to re-examine our schools, concentrate on the basics, and look to innovate?
Glenn Cordelli
Wolfeboro
