To the editor:

Sensible people will make common sense judgments on what they read. Even so, no matter how ludicrous the statement sometimes a response is required. Social media posts by my Democrat opponent have said that I am destroying education. She recently topped that by stating that I am a danger to humanity. Wow. Over the next weeks, I will discuss legislation that I have been involved in during my five terms. I believe it will illustrate that I am hardly a danger to humanity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.