Sensible people will make common sense judgments on what they read. Even so, no matter how ludicrous the statement sometimes a response is required. Social media posts by my Democrat opponent have said that I am destroying education. She recently topped that by stating that I am a danger to humanity. Wow. Over the next weeks, I will discuss legislation that I have been involved in during my five terms. I believe it will illustrate that I am hardly a danger to humanity.
Let me start with some basic principles that I try to follow in submitting or signing on to legislation. First is to follow our Constitution and my oath. Secondly, is to have the needs of families and children in mind. That holds true whether it is an issue of government spending and taxes, family, individual and parent rights or education. If it is a question of “the system” or families and children, there is no question as to my direction. The needs of families and children should be foremost in the minds of all legislators. But all too often protecting “the system” is the priority for some.
There is much work, however, that is involved before and after legislation is filed or considered. There are our standing committees to which we are assigned but also study and statutory committees.
I have been on the House Education Committee for 10 years and am currently the vice-chairman. I also am currently House representative to the Advisory Committee on the Education of Children with Disabilities, Home Education Advisory Committee, the New England Board of Higher Education Legislative Advisory Committee and Education Legislative Oversight Committee. It is an honor and privilege to not only serve as a state representative but to be trusted with service on these other important committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.