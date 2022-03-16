The horrible events taking place in Ukraine brought to mind the names Bronco Horvath, Vic Stasiuk and Johnny Bucyk.
In the 1950s in Boston when I was a lad, my friends and I put enough money together to become season-ticket holders at Boston Garden to go watch the Bruins play hockey. We had seats in Section 161 which was considered close to the heavens. Luckily, our seats were open and not blocked by polls obstructing our views so we could see all the action.
Some youngsters with less money than us would sneak in by climbing up the fire escapes getting in through the back doors for free. Security on duty would often chase them around inside the arena to process the miscreants. This became a laughable sideline show for us.
As I remember it, the Bruins were not a very good or competitive team in the old six-team league of that era. As a matter fact they were horrible, but at the time, they were the only game in town. We weren’t old enough to go to the Old Howard which would have gotten us in trouble at home.
In 1957, the Bruins came up with a trio of players on a line which was renamed the UKE-line consisting of Johnny Bucyk, Vic Staciuk and Branco Horvath, three forwards of Ukrainian heritage who became the leading line for the Bruins during the next few years. As a matter fact, Johnny Bucyk played for the Bruins until the 1970s and was on two Stanley Cup winning teams.
As Ukrainians are now being crushed in their homeland for no good reason other than unadulterated hatred, I think back to watching those three young men full of hope, honesty and talent who were heroic figures embraced by Boston sports lovers.
Ukrainians suffered terribly at the hands of both Germany and Russia during WWII, and these players were probably affected by those experiences of the “greatest” generation who raised them to stand proud and fight. I think Putin’s forces are going to lose in the end. The Uke-Line lives on.
