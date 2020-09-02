To the editor:
The killing of George Floyd was an abomination. The man was literally tortured to death and the policeman responsible is being severely punished and will probably spend the rest of his life in prison. It is equally contemptible to use this tragedy to riot, burn and destroy property as well as murdering dozens of people and injuring thousands of others. Black Lives Matter is a major perpetrator of this violence. The name itself is ridiculous since all lives matter including Black lives.
It is exceedingly rare that there are unjustified killings such as that of George Floyd. When asked about the rioting, death and destruction, Nancy Pelosi, the deranged House Speaker stated, “people will do what they do.” This is the same lunatic that tore up the president’s State of the Union Address, gritting her teeth and seething with hatred. The woman is clearly insane.
I rarely read letters in the Sun from local hate America Marxists, but at the height of the pandemic some Communist woman whose letters I would normally ignore wrote that it was our duty to oppose the president. What a sad excuse for an American.
The most egregious example of colossal ignorance occurred in a letter last fall stating that you were not an American if you supported the President. This fool should look in the mirror. President Trump is the most pro-America president since Ronald Reagan.
The only way to halt the Marxist violence is to use whatever force necessary and vote Republican and when you are attacked in this paper by the likes of a Susan Rheault or a Graham Selby, just consider it an affirmation of your patriotism.
George Clausen
Freedom and Alpine, Wyo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.