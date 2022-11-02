When this election year started out, it was not my intention to be on the ballot. After the Primary in September, I was and am truly honored to receive so many write-in votes, and I humbly accepted the nomination for state representative. I have many years of experience as a state representative in Concord, and even more as a selectman, making me uniquely qualified to represent your interests in Concord.

Over the past few weeks, I have greatly enjoyed talking to the voters in Carroll District 2, and hearing about the issues that concern you.

