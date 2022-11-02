When this election year started out, it was not my intention to be on the ballot. After the Primary in September, I was and am truly honored to receive so many write-in votes, and I humbly accepted the nomination for state representative. I have many years of experience as a state representative in Concord, and even more as a selectman, making me uniquely qualified to represent your interests in Concord.
Over the past few weeks, I have greatly enjoyed talking to the voters in Carroll District 2, and hearing about the issues that concern you.
Throughout the campaign there has been discussion over what the state can do to combat inflation, and I have heard from my opponent that by reducing business taxes, inflation increases. Let me be clear, reducing tax burden is not an inflation trigger. Keeping New Hampshire's business climate competitive will help grow our economy, which we have seen demonstrated by our business tax revenue going up while the rates have gone down.
Last session, both of my opponents voted against legislation that not only lowered the Business Profits tax and the Business Enterprise tax, but it also changed the thresholds for filing, which meant that 30,000 businesses would not need to file to pay this tax. Small business is the backbone of the North Country and it's unfortunate that our two local representatives voted against helping North Country businesses.
Another suggestion I have heard from my opponent is increasing government subsidies to certain industries. Increasing government subsidies to any industry will only contribute to inflationary pressure. We need innovation in parts of our economy to help combat shortages of workers, housing, or high health care costs. All of the opposition's solutions involve taxing citizens and businesses more so the government can pay for the costs, which just increases the burden on the taxpayer. That is the wrong thing to do when we are looking at a possible recession and ever increasing inflation.
The root cause of inflation is failed policies out of Washington where they printed and spent more money than we have on essentially, everything. This weakened the buying power of the consumer, municipalities, and businesses. Until that is under control, our country cannot rebound. That is not something we can combat through state policy.
What we can do is help ease your tax burden. Just this last term, Republicans decreased the statewide Education Property Tax — SWEPT — by $100 million. Towns and municipalities are required to collect SWEPT through property tax bills to collectively put $300 million into the Education Trust Fund to fund education. This decrease meant that municipalities only had to collect $200 million, while the state funded the rest, reducing the overall tax rate for towns. My opponents voted against that.
The legislature voted to cut the Meals and Rooms Tax. By lowering this tax, anyone in our great state is encouraged to spend more, including at local restaurants. When that tax is collected, it is added to a fund that returns a percentage to towns and municipalities. When towns have more money, they can improve more in their town and encourage more people to spend locally. My opponents voted against that.
The North Country is at a crossroads. We can continue the road we have been on for the last two terms with our current delegation, or we can bring experience back to Concord. I know how to get things done in Concord with both sides of the aisle, and I have the track record to prove it. I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, so I may continue to fight on behalf of you and grow our unique economy in the North Country.
Gene Chandler, twice former Speaker of the House, lives in Bartlett.
