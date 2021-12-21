To the editor:
In the rush of the holiday season, it’s easy to overlook what makes this time holy. Jackson is joyful with its holiday lights, bells, horse-drawn sleighs, festive music, snowy fields and seasonal traditions.
Yet we hope people will find a spiritual gathering to revisit the story behind all the celebrations. In the Christian tradition, we celebrate Holy Love’s arrival into the world.
From Sunday, Dec. 19, through Sunday, Dec. 26, Jackson Community Church (jxncc.org) is one of many faith communities keeping Christmas with a focus on its original meaning.
Our church is welcoming the gifted minister, author, and humanitarian Doug Brendel to share his seasonal Christmas stories in-person on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. It’s free and open to the public, along with goodies!
On Christmas Eve, we’ll gather at 5 p.m. outside the church for hot cider and cocoa, sing carols, walk the stations of the Nativity story. We’ll end by passing light from handheld candle to handheld candle while enjoying more joyful songs! We’ll also offer a 7 p.m. virtual service.
On Dec. 25, Christmas morning, the public is welcome to attend the annual 10:30 a.m. Pajamas, Bells & Stories Christmas service. We’ll meet in-person in the sanctuary (masked) and ring in the holy day with songs and a reflection told through a children’s story that involves jingle bells.
Each of these events is designed to remind us why we celebrate Christmas: the re-birth of hope, peace, joy and love into the world. We all needs these gifts. We invite our friends and neighbors to gather with us, or any church of your choosing, to experience the heart of faith and Christmas traditions all over again.
Gail Doktor
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.