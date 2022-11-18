Thank you, voters in Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth, for your support of my campaign for state representative. While we came up short and I won’t be going to the State House — at least as a state rep — I’m really proud of the positive, substantive campaign I ran and honored by the enthusiastic support I received.
We had a few hours on election night when Tamworth and Madison results showed my fellow Democratic candidate Peaco Todd and I strongly in the lead in Carroll County District 3. Later, when the tally from the larger and redder Moultonborough finally came in, we learned voters there came out in force for their two home-town Republican candidates, putting the final tally in their favor. Congratulations to Karel Crawford and Richard Brown on their wins.
I am humbled by all the support and encouragement I got from friends, neighbors and volunteers. I send a huge thank you to everyone who showed up to help — to knock on doors, to write letters, to address envelopes, to host lawn signs, to talk to neighbors, to donate to my campaign, and especially to vote on election day.
Thank you to the 2,552 people in Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth who voted for me. We share a vision of thriving communities where people can afford their energy bills, can have a decent place to call home, and enjoy their rights and freedoms. We believe in strong public schools, in the integrity of our elections, and the power of science and innovation. We know we are all better off when each one of us does well, and we are prepared to invest in our common future.
