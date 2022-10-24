Mahatma Gandhi once said, “If there is an idiot in power, it means those who elected him are well represented.” The country I love and served, for most of my life, in one capacity or another, a 30-year military career, 20 years in politics, 20 years working for and with veterans, and several additional years in local functions, it troubles me to say, America is in great jeopardy.
The Democrats seem spineless. My comment, relative to having only one arrow in their quiver is true. Its name is abortion. Have you read the hogwash in the Sun? It’s nothing but lie after lie about abortion.
One would think a discussion about inflation would be called for. But that wouldn’t work. When it’s your fault, it’s best to not bring it up. What about the southern border and the millions of illegal aliens costing American taxpayers more than a billion dollars, not to mention the thousands of drug-related deaths. Perhaps the cost of gasoline or the unbelievable increase in the cost of heating oil and propane, but no, not a word. How about tax increases? No that won’t work, not after they tried every trick in the book to push through a new 5 percent capital gains tax, a $750 million carbon tax, not to mention proposing a raise in state taxes and electricity rates.
New Hampshire has a large elderly population. How will they feel when they get ready to retire and learn that high interest rates, property devaluation, a precipitous fall of the stock market, a sky-high inflation rate and an average 401(k) loss of close to $40,000, over the last two years, will force them into working for another several years in order to be able to afford retirement. Want to stop that. Save America, vote Republican top to bottom.
