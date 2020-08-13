To the editor:
My, how things have changed in two thousand years with the Christian church.
Two millennia ago, bishops lived on loaves and fishes, slept in the fields or in the houses of fellow believers. Today, modern bishops, none whom is married, live in palatial residences and are served five-course meals on mahogany tables on fine china and drink from crystal goblets.
No loaves and fishes for these guys. Imagine that the Bishop of Buffalo, N.Y., made to sell his $5 million palace to pay off victims of clerical abuse and their lawyers. No apology to the victims.
If the early church had the bureaucracy it has now, it would never had made it out of the Galilee and Judea. The Roman Empire would have endured to this day. So how long will it be before reform occurs? The opportunity was there 500 years ago, but it was missed, and as a consequence, half its members left.
How many are leaving now? Funds are drying up. The poor will grow in numbers and remain poor. The destitute will lose hope; all the while, the liars will continue to lie to the faithful. Crimes will continue to be hidden and trash will continue to be passed.
Eugene M. Long Jr., M.D.
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.