To the editor:
Black lives do not matter if you live in an inner city in the United States. Planned Parenthood prefers to locate in inner cities where the majority population is of African-American descent.
More Black unborn children are aborted than are delivered alive. Discrimination is rampant, for if you are Black and are governed by a political party which supports the killing of the unborn, if you are fortunate to be born alive, you will be placed in a failing school system, exposed to drug dealers and gangs of thugs. And your life will be short and end violently.
So who are your heroes? St. George Floyd whose canonization by the mob elevated him to sainthood, was not only responsible for his own death but the many lives lost by citizens and law enforcement officers subject to mob violence caused by George’s death.
Media, which mistakenly participated in this masquerade, are a problem. Cops are us and every day they risk their lives as they interface with groups who claim they are peaceful protesters. Those of you who watch television are treated to nightly horror scenes of violence against police.
So when BLM shows up at your home for a peaceful demonstration (which in reality is an opportunity to steal your stuff), who do you call? You call a cop. Do not call the Rev. Al or the Rev. Jesse, they are too busy playing the race card and stirring up violence.
Eugene M. Long, Jr., M.D.
Eaton
