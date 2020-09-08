To the editor:
A recent letter from a visitor decrying a lack of consideration for visitors caught my attention and reminded me of incidents I have observed.
I live on the Saco across from Route 302. There is no swimming hole here, but there is one a bit upstream. My neighbors have told me of people urinating and defecating on the riverbank behind their homes. People have also left dirty diapers in their backyards. We can’t forget the people walking their dogs on front lawns.
Then there is the surprise of finding someone camping on your front lawn first thing in the morning. They weren’t there when you went to bed. News flash, the White Mountain National Forest does not begin at the state border.
If you live near a trailhead, strangers will knock on your door asking to use your bathroom. Would they do that in any city? Would you agree in any city?
I’ve observed a few people driving the wrong way out of Norcross Circle. Maybe a traffic cam could supplement the North Conway budget. Speaking of wrong-way drivers, I’ve also seen people trying to exit the Glen Irving via the entrance lane. The frustration level is visible as the traffic lights allow all traffic to proceed except the wrong-way drivers. Eventually they ignore the light and pull out. My question is, “If you can’t find your way out of the Glen Irving, how did you find your way in?” But then, blind squirrels do find the occasional acorn.
I have been accused of moving a road by someone who demanded to know where the road was. His GPS said it is here and what did I do with it? This is an aspect of what I have termed silicon chip tyranny. The computer, GPS in this case, cannot be wrong. After many years working with computers, I’ll be glad to bet that computers can be wrong. After all, they are built and programmed by human beings.
I would think that after having the above and similar incidents happen to you for 10 or 15 years, you might get a bit touchy.
Ernie Hiscox
Bartlett
