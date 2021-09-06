To the editor:
Hey, Walter Davis, are you happy now? Mr. “mean tweets,” the scary orange president who always put America first, is gone. Trump is gone, but it is clear that Mr. Davis continues to have TDS.
You can’t criticize the Biden administration without Davis referencing Trump. Your boy, Dementia Joe, owns it all now — the rampant inflation, open borders, the catastrophe in Afghanistan, the escalating crime in the cities, defunding the police, the endless lockdowns, the soaring gas prices, small businesses are closed because they don’t have any help; supermarkets with two registers open and 37 people in line.
The Biden catastrophe is worse than Barack Obama’s “leading from behind.” Biden is leading the country into crisis after crisis. Seventy-four million Trump supporters knew this would happen, but the Biden supporters (however many of them there actually were) had no idea or did not care because anyone was better than Trump.
The Democrats believed every single lie that the partisan media spoon-fed them — specifically the concocted Russian collusion hoax. The media which you are endlessly praising is essentially a PR firm for the Democrat Party. Pre-selected reporters from the fakest of fake networks — NBC, NPR, ABC, CNN — are awarded instructions and pre-approved questions from Biden’s handlers.
Not true, you say? Trump endured a presidency with absolutely the most combative media ever — hit piece after hit piece, lie after lie, the sky was falling with wall-to-wall coverage.
Currently, Biden’s cheerleaders in the media are handed instructions — a handpicked list of journalist operatives of whom “Big-Rig” Joe is allowed to call on. Our adversaries knew if they messed with Trump there would be repercussions. Not so with Biden; he is perceived as helpless and weak, and that is truly scary.
Eric Fredrickson
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.