To answer Frank McCarthy’s question, abortion is right next to the word God in the U.S. Constitution. For those of you who aren’t aware, like Mr. McCarthy, in 1973, the Supreme Court decided that state governments could not ban abortion procedures because the due process clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides a fundamental right to privacy that protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to abort her fetus.
This right is not absolute, and has to be balanced against the government’s interest in protecting women’s health and protecting prenatal life. Texas’ statutes making it a crime to procure an abortion violated this right.
Who remembers when Republicans believed in the right to privacy? Or the Constitution? I’d like to hear from state representative candidate McCarthy how this would play out in a Trump/McCarthy regime.
Will women have to report each month if they’re pregnant? And if so, the date of conception so that professional politicians like Mr. McCarthy and Rep. Karen Umberger can decide what kind of healthcare they can access? Will the state of N.H. be charged with the record keeping and enforcement? Or Washington?
Will the state police be going door to door with pregnancy tests? Or will a whole new law enforcement agency be created? What other forms of healthcare will be restricted? States run by Republicans have already started discussing outlawing health care for transgender people. Will Mr. McCarthy be sponsoring similar legislation if elected?
The N.H. GOP wants a government just small enough to fit in your bedroom window and doctor’s exam room. Don’t let them in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.