To the editor:

To answer Frank McCarthy’s question, abortion is right next to the word God in the U.S. Constitution. For those of you who aren’t aware, like Mr. McCarthy, in 1973, the Supreme Court decided that state governments could not ban abortion procedures because the due process clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides a fundamental right to privacy that protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to abort her fetus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.