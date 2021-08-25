To the editor:
Over the recent past our Bartlett Congressional Church has faced some challenging issues in order to remain a place of worship for the community. Visiting ministers have been the key to bringing the scriptures to us, each minister teaching in their own distinctive style.
For the past two Sundays we have had the honor of Reverend Pojen Lee, leading us in his most dynamic, inspirational and soul warming way. The sermons given by Reverend Pojen are so easily understood and so very interesting given in his unique style.
Our church is lovely. Our congregation is very friendly and Reverend Pojen speaks loud enough for everyone to hear. You are very welcome to come and join us at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Elois Sullivan
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.