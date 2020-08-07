To the editor:
Over the last three years I have gotten to know Bob Pustell and I have learned a lot about him. Who is Bob Pustell? Well, he is running for county commissioner.
Bob has lived in West Ossipee for almost 16 years. After college he was in the Air Force, where he trained as a pilot and he flew in two wars, including Vietnam. After he retired from the Air Force, he joined American Airlines, from which he eventually retired. Bob still flies small airplanes. He is also a volunteer for the West Ossipee Fire Precinct and has been a member of the homeowners association where he lives.
Bob told me that for “many years I was a moderate Republican. Now, I consider myself a moderate Democrat."
While I haven’t known Bob for years and years, I will say that he is a careful, considered thinker. Calm. Someone who would be a real plus on a committee with a lot on its plate. Up here in the northern part of the county, we can vote for Bob Pustell because our Rep. McCarthy doesn’t run this year as she will be in the second half of her four-year term.
I hope you take the time to learn more about Bob Pustell. He would make a first-rate county commissioner.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
