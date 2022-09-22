To the editor:
The people who have been fighting to prevent a massive landfill from being built next to Forest Lake near Dalton, recently posted this message: House overrides veto, Senate stabs us in the back again.
Sen. Jeb Bradley, who represents most of Carroll County and who is up for election, is the GOP leader of this back-stabbing N.H. Senate majority.
Right now landfills can be built 200 feet from a lake. When an out-of-state garbage company wanted to build a 137-acre landfill a stone’s throw from pristine Forest Lake, a movement began to save our lakes from putrid and toxic garbage.
The N.H. House and Senate saw the dangers and passed new protections in the last legislature.
This 2021 Boston Globe headline shouted a warning: “As landfill space dwindles in Massachusetts, New Hampshire has become the state’s dumping ground.”
Maybe Gov. Chris Sununu didn’t read the headline. He vetoed the clean water bill. Last week the House, 256 to 65, voted to override the veto. Unfortunately, Bradley’s GOP Senate supported the veto, thus stabbing the good folks in Dalton in the back.
Dr. Bill Marsh, who is running against Bradley, knows how much power GOP leaders like Bradley yield in the N.H. Legislature. Marsh spoke out against those leaders’ policies and was stripped of his committee roles (read stabbed in the back). We know if Bradley really wanted to get those protections passed, he would have.
So, if you want protections against stinking, toxic garbage dumped night and day for decades in a massive landfill near a lake you love, vote out Bradley and vote in Dr. Bill Marsh in November for the clean water protections that everyone in New Hampshire wants and deserves.
Ellin Leonard
Conway
