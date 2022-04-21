To the editor:

I recently read another Jonna Carter tongue-in-cheek column. Some may say don't read her columns but having my head in the sand is not a solution; they would still exist. Perhaps she could also be indignant about: Significant crime surges in New York City, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and Chicago. Also, the investigation of BLM's purchase of million-dollar homes from donations and grants. Co-founder Patricia Cullors: "We are trained Marxists." While on her spending spree she must have forgotten to support "their people."

Jonna mentioned in one of her earlier columns that her mother said she was a radical feminist.  Lia Thomas winning swim competitions, with the musculature/body of a male, against women. Some of those women swimmers have accused the NCAA of not protecting women's rights in allowing Thomas to compete. The silence from feminists is deafening.

The Biden administration's intentional open border policy. Those who don't care? Perhaps accessory dwellings could be built in their backyards to house them; then their aunts, uncles, cousins can join them later after being flown and bussed in in the middle of the night.

If you hear the words defund, diversity, reimagining, equity or inclusion — run.

Opinings from a "Trump toady" per Jonna's words.

Elizabeth Kelsea

North Conway

I agree with you for speaking out against the recent rise in Marxist politics. In fact one of the most Marxist, socialist policies I’ve ever seen is here in Conway. The attack on property rights and attack on freedom is right here ! The local government are using Marxist socialist policies to take away your rights regarding your property. No more socialist than that ! Get all the tax money and government restrictions galore ! I guess the Carl Marx loving socialist just want to take our freedom inch by inch and wage economic war on their law abiding hard working taxpayers. Look no further than your home town for dangerous socialism . !!!

