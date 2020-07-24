To the editor:
To letter-writer Lorna Gordon: Did you read Christopher Bellis' article at all or did you just see wear a mask at the end and decide that was the point of his article?
The point of his article was to change the conversation about the virus to something that hopefully everyone could get behind. He went on to explain that the recommended testing requirements have not been met in the United States. He gave step-by-step factual information that we have never met the testing requirements thus the virus is out of control and we have no way to properly contract trace at this time.
You see his list of six things we can do in addition to more testing and focus on number five of his list which was "always wear a mask in public." His sixth point was that businesses back up point number five by requiring masks in their establishments.
Your suggestion is to wash hands, social distance and avoid others' coughs and sneezes. You actually make the point to the need of mask because I can think of no better way to avoid peoples coughs and sneezes. I can assure you before COVID-19 I never purposely walked in the path of someone cough or sneeze. I am also puzzled by your need to call him ignorant given his well thought out and researched article.
Eddie Bennett
Hale's Location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.