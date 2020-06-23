To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin, who has been placed on administrative leave from the Fryeburg Police Department.
I have taken quotes and excerpts from Daymond Steer’s article in The Conway Daily Sun dated May 19, 2020. Potvin was subjected to a criminal background check, a polygraph, and psychological and medical tests as part of the selection process.
Potvin served as a patrol sergeant for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office as well as team leader on the emergency scuba-diving team. He attended advanced command staff training as well as employee performance appraisal and civil liability training. Potvin had experience in police management, union relations, policy writing, community safety programs, criminal investigations, internal investigations and front-line patrol supervision.
In 1994, Potvin attended the Maine Fire Academy and obtained his emergency medical technician license. He started his law enforcement career conducting marine patrol in the town of Harpswell by enforcing marine conservation and boating safety laws. Potvin also attended airboat/ice operations and a small-boat handling course at Southern Maine Community College, where he later studied criminalistics.
Potvin also served a term on the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Canine Advisory Board and assisted in policy development. After 15 years with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, he accepted a contracted position with the U.S. Department of State conducting diplomatic security and explosive K-9 training at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
I suggest that our town manager and selectmen put Josh back to work and demand more training for his officers. Voters may not realize that if the town police budget passes, the sergeant will get a 15 percent raise and another officer will get a 6 percent raise. With the closing of restaurants and businesses due to this virus situation, this is unacceptable.
Diane Jones
Fryeburg
