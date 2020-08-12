To the editor:
Congratulations. Kudos. Yippee. Marvelous.
What a grand story. It was a breath of fresh air, a heartwarming, good-for-the heart, soul and spirit story.
Just what we all needed after all the doom and gloom with COVID-19. I truly enjoyed the article on Husseys’ dairy farm on West Side Road.
No killing, no shooting, just a good-hearted story about a local family doing good, working hard and loving what they do.
To Justin, Julie, Allie and Sawyer, my hat is off to the four of you.
What an inspiration you are for all of us.
Diane Claveau
Freedom
