To the editor:
I can’t take credit for this, as it was sent to me by my brother, but here goes:
How to NOT be shot by the police (applicable to people of any race, age, or gender).
Listen carefully to officers’ instructions and follow them without argument. You are not going to win an argument with a cop on the street.
Politely respond to verbal requests for information or if you are concerned about potential charges or incriminating yourself, ask to speak with an attorney. Arguing is pointless and will only lead to escalation of your encounter.
If you are right and they are wrong, you will have ample opportunity to address that later. I am not passing judgment on the appropriateness of police responses to any given situation, I’m just telling you that no one gets killed by following the course of action outlined above.
Denis R. Plouffe
Center Conway
