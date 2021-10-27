To the editor:
If Daymond Steer is going to summarize stories from other news sources about the Riley Hayes case, then he should summarize all of them and not just the ones that make Mr. Hayes look bad.
While Daymond makes note of the Boca News Story, he does not summarize it in any way. Why doesn't he summarize the story as well? Is it because that piece is more sympathetic to Mr. Hayes and raises questions about the accusers and the behavior of the Conway Police Department?
It also notes that Mr. Hayes is the victim of an online defamation campaign by activists who have no connection to the case. This is an example of unbalanced reporting on the part of The Conway Daily Sun and I encourage you to review why your policies allow such outcomes.
David Smolen
Conway
