To the editor:
As a valley resident for over 45 years, and a Bartlett resident for over 20, I would like to voice my support for Ray Gilmore.
I have known Ray for almost 20 years. More importantly, I’ve been proud to be his father-in-law for 13 years.
I can attest to the strength of his principles. They are not words, they are a way of life for Ray.
When Ray involves himself in any venture, he is in. I learned this first hand when when he got me involved with skiing with Wounded Warriors during the Hannes Schneider weekend at Cranmore. There are numerous examples of Ray’s efforts in helping various non-profit groups. Hands on work, not just sitting on a committee. Again, first-hand observations.
He is a man with only one agenda, that is to serve. In this case it is to represent and serve the people of Bartlett, Jackson, and Hart’s Location.
I hope you will support Ray. You’ll be glad you did.
David E. Bartlett
Bartlett
