To the editor:
Last week for an article about short-term rentals in Conway the Daily Sun asked a UNH professor of marketing and hospitality to analyze the cost to the community resulting from the vote to ban STRs in residential areas.
Using information provided by the reporter the professor estimated the community would lose $5,400,000 per month. The problem is that figure is dead wrong, not even close, so the professor gets an “F.”
In fairness, the Sun reporter gave the professor an estimate of how many current STRs there are in Conway generated by an STR operator and asked him to use these as a basis for his figures. He did but assumed all 1,800 STR bedrooms available in Conway would be rented every day of the month, 100 percent of the time, and, as we all know, that’s not remotely accurate.
Many of the estimated 600 STRs in Conway are run strictly for profit and are not used by the owners. Even these mini-hotels usually rent only on the weekends, vacation weeks and more often during the summer/fall seasons but are never rented every day of every month. Other STRs are second homes which the owners use and occasionally rent but these, as well, are never rented every day. I have no idea what the average occupancy rate for these 600 STRs would be, neither does the professor, but it’s likely to be less than half of what he based his numbers on.
While the professor did say that “hotels would likely benefit” his final figure assumes that none of the people who used any of the 600 STRs would ever return to Conway and stay in any of the available hotels, inns, B&Bs, or STRs that are in commercial zones where they should be. How he can make this assumption is anyone’s guess.
Sadly, he was correct to note that “low-wage hospitality workers” (His term not mine) would suffer. That is unfortunate indeed, however there is a sever labor shortage in the valley with many job openings available so anyone in need will have considerable options.
While his conclusion was way off I’m not highly critical of the professor as it seems that he was just responding to numbers given him however the Daily Sun should have reviewed his methodology before printing the misleading figures.
Dave Van Note
Kearsarge
