To the editor:
I want to take this opportunity to thank Jeb Bradley for his efforts in the Senate to pass legislation that helps protect teenagers from sexual predators. Families like mine reached out to Jeb about what occurred in the Concord school district because we knew of his record as a champion for children and victims.
Sen. Bradley immediately agreed to sponsor legislation to protect kids from predators, and throughout the legislative session worked with advocates for victims of abuse, parents, and students to strengthen our laws.
Unfortunately Sen. Bradley’s legislation got sidetracked due to the pandemic and legislative shutdown. However, Jeb did not give up, and his advocacy led to passage of HB-1240 when the Legislature returned in June.
Because of Jeb’s efforts, teenagers are now better protected from sexual predators and adults in positions of authority such as coaches, teachers, bus drivers or camp counselors who will now be held accountable if they groom or coerce teens into having inappropriate contact. Without Jeb’s persistence and leadership, this legislation would not have passed and teenagers would continue to be vulnerable to this unacceptable behavior.
Darlene Gildersleeve
Hopkinson
