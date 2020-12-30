To the editor:
I believe it's important for journalists to consider the impact that writing can have. We need to be especially considerate in times of such stark political divisions, where fundamental truths about American government are being called into question.
When we provide platforms to baseless claims, even in the letters-to-the-editor section, we are given the guise of credibility to voices that readers would otherwise see as clearly lacking common sense.
I fear that this is a responsibility that though never shirked, can be placed on the backburner when questions of reader engagement are the focus. But make no mistake, by platforming these ideas, they gain strength that in another time would never have possessed. While it may seem prudent to lend an ear to all concepts and ideas, it is far more prudent to consider the impacts that they might have on the readership, and on the process of gradual healing that our nation must endure.
I have the utmost respect for the work that local newspaper journalists perform in not only providing accurate, up-to-date information, but providing a sense of community that can be sorely missed in these isolated and trying times.
I can only hope that we can take it upon ourselves to have caution to the impact of our words, and the words that we lend credibility to by publishing them — even if it is clear as day that those words do not represent the opinions of the newspaper itself.
We as Americans have a dangerous line to walk. Civil wars are always unforeseen, but hindsight is 20-20. And as for my 2021, I hope that it will be a year of reflection on the role that we can play in building a better tomorrow.
Darius Feder
Conway
