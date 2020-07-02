To the editor:
And the thrushes wake
Renewed in girth
When darkness took its toll
For standing there tall and wake
Now master of its soul
Beyond the peaks and valleys
Are that witness that behold
The story of the faint and weak
In times the strong take hold
When out of darkness
Comes that light
That's seen from down below
That shines the top of natures rock
And those between that sow
The spirit of the one that came
That rose through ashes cold
To heal with love and fire its own
With Thrush its wings now Gold.
Danny Bianchino
North Conway
