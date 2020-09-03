To the editor:
I have long supported state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) because of his record of success and his ability to solve problems by bringing people together. I urge voters to return Jeb to Concord in November.
Jeb has led on many different issues. His legislation (SB-242) helps to protect New Hampshire’s on line businesses from having to collect sales taxes for other states when their residents purchase products from our businesses. Jeb received the 2020 Legislator of the Year Award from the New Hampshire Retail Association which represents retail businesses across our state.
He received a similar award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness for his long-standing efforts to increase resources for mental health.
But just as important as he leadership on a broad range of policy issues is his willingness to help the people he represents. I know from first hand experience you can count on Jeb as I once did when I returned from Iraq and when Jeb was serving in Congress. More recently Jeb helped my wife Lori resolve a difficult situation.
Jeb answers the phone. He listens carefully and gets the results individuals in need require. Again, please join me supporting Jeb Bradley for the New Hampshire Senate.
Daniel Bacon
Chatham
