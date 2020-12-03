To the editor:
Referencing William Marvel’s column of Dec. 1, “Flatheads: Part 1,” it seems that Mr. Marvel is a bit thin-skinned when a reader questions the accuracy of his historical writings.
The last line of his “Then and Now” article of Nov. 19 states, “Where one hopes the inhabitants (of Jackson) show a little more tolerance for those with whom they disagree.”
Clearly, Mr. Marvel has no tolerance for anyone who disagrees with him. He challenges the letter-writer, Mike Meehan, to do some research, because clearly to question the hallowed words of our resident, possibly self-appointed, historian is a big no-no. So, I did some research at the Jackson Public Library. “A History of Jackson New Hampshire” by Alice Warwick Pepper has an account of the burning of the Forest Vale Inn that Mr. Marvel references.
She refers to a newspaper article from the Manchester Daily Union from October 1863 that states that a mob burned down the hotel where the sheriffs were staying. Nowhere does the word Democrat appear in the article. Ms. Pepper also references the eyewitness account of Miss Clara Meserve who states that the sheriffs, while staying at the Forest Vale House for the evening, began drinking and card-playing long into the night. Quite late, someone realized the house was on fire. The townspeople thought the fire was caused by the carousers (the sheriffs) tipping over a candle or other carelessness.
The sheriffs, good, law-abiding citizens (they were sheriffs, after all), rushed down the road and reported that the draft-evaders and their friends had set fire to the house and tried to kill them. I’m certain that Mr. Marvel is aware of the eyewitness account of Miss Meserve but he chose to omit that account and give his readers a view slanted to his political leanings.
It appears that Mr. Marvel has for some reason decided to politicize history, and has chosen to portray it inaccurately. I’m inclined to agree with Mike Meehan, Mr. Marvel should not be allowed to air his distorted view of history in the pages of The Conway Daily Sun.
Dan Llewellyn
Jackson
