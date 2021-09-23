To the editor:
I am a longtime resident of the area, and I am deeply troubled by the plans for the old Intervale Motel. Intervale is one of the most beautiful parts of the Mount Washington Valley and a major new development here should take into account the natural beauty of the area.
Granted, the one-story Intervale Motel has seen better days. But to demolish the existing structure only to replace it with a monstrosity is madness. I am also very concerned about the extra traffic this project would bring to the area as I continue to get my mail at the Intervale Post Office, and find the existing conditions at the Route 16/Intervale Cross Road intersection to be dangerous, noting numerous near-miss accidents caused by neglectful practices of out-of-state licensed drivers.
Bottom line: there just isn't enough space for such a large project.
At the last planning board meeting, it became clear the developers want to devote every available inch of space to the building and parking, with minimal buffer for neighbors and minimal landscaping. The design looks like something you’d see on the southern end of Route 16 and it in no way fits with this part of town.
I support the thoughtful work of the abutters and close-in neighbors who have spent months digging into this project and offering ideas to mitigate the risks associated with it.
If this developer would simply open the door to a productive community engagement, I believe they would find willing partners, with very good ideas for how this site could be redeveloped into something that is a welcome addition to this neighborhood.
Cynthia Astrachan
Bartlett
