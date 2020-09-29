To the editor:
Some are asking for President Donald Trump to release his taxes. That's a fair request, however, a company of this size, taxes are prepared by several and usually an officer of the company signs the tax returns.
What would be more interesting to find out is how two two previous presidents who went into office with moderate incomes left office purchasing $10 million homes in multi-million dollar neighborhoods.
Also, how the son of a vice president, who was thrown out of the military service, wound up on the board of directors of a foreign country oil country with a salary of over several thousand dollars a month.
You should recall that Biden went on national television ragging that he told Ukraine to fire their attorney to stop his investigation of his son, Hunter. Also obtaining a billion dollars from China for Hunter's investment company as well as funds from Russia.
Now that would really be more interesting. n'est ce pas?
From an old man of 87 who remembers.
Conrad Bouchard
Berlin
