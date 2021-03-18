To the editor:
In response to the Bartlett selectmen’s letter printed March 16: I am happy to know that the Bartlett selectmen are alive and kicking. I was honestly concerned their offices were permanently closed, or possibly that COVID-19 had forced them to subject themselves to the status of recluse as most of my attempts to communicate have gone unanswered.
I suppose the only way to actually get anything done in the suddenly “constitutionally” ordained town of Bartlett is to blow up their phone lines like gangbusters.
Apparently emails sent to the selectmen’s office only go into a separate dimension known as the “unconstitutional Town of Bartlett” where the town/government employees are not the citizen substitutes and agents and where said agents and substitutes are not at all times accountable to said citizens.
This alternate town of Bartlett also does not believe in its employers/citizens’ right to redress of grievances. Quite honestly, what can we really expect from the office who let Good ‘ol Bob Snow, run amok for decades, watched Tim Connifey use the office of police chief as a dating service and allows the current “department” to act in deprivation of rights under color of law as their standard procedure?
I’ve learned that government employees are funny. Somewhere along the line they got this irrational entitlement. An ego inflation that all too often corrupts even the finest of men.
If we only had a true deputy to work for this government created of, for, and by the people? What a crazy idea that would be. A government that served us instead of the current inverted nightmare.
Sure sounds familiar, like I’ve heard it before. Does 1776 ring any bells?
Christopher Spinney
Conway
