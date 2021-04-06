To the editor:
I almost didn’t know where to begin.
We must remember as a society that any attempt at erasing our past, any rewriting of our collective history is simply pure evil. This, at best, is reminiscent of book burnings by the third Reich in fascist Germany.
I’ll not feel penitent by this truth, no matter the feelings which may be hurt.
Defaming our heritage by cowardly replacing the historic names of towns will never change that important history. The preservation of all history, gorgeous, ugly, is imperative for our posterity to push toward our growth and ascension of the human condition as a whole.
Doesn’t anyone remember the all-important quote by Harvard Professor George Santayana in “Reason in Common Sense?”
Seems to me since the advent of our beloved smart devices, the collective mind, our human consciousness has become increasingly sensitive, or ignorant. The referenced quote is a philosophical marvel, no matter our time.
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it...”
This fact, stated over a 100 years ago and restated/borrowed by many since cannot be underestimated.
Santayana was attempting to show us, as a society, that we cannot rewrite history simply because some past events may feel according to todays standards “socially unjust” or even immoral.
The woke warriors of today are little more than a plague upon our sovereign identity. Anyone subscribing to similar “woke” rationale ought to be immediately subjected to the circumstances of the past which they would have otherwise scrubbed from our human memory.
To rename any town, using the exact same name, yet only changing the example/source would not only add unnecessary dishonor and shame to our already bleeding national heritage, but would teach our future leaders that our true history is only applicable if the political/social atmosphere approves.
Christopher Spinney
Conway
(0) comments
