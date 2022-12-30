To the editor:
The wonderful story, “New Generation taking over Lucy Hardware” reached us today from the mountains of New Hampshire in the snowless hills of the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
What a great family history of so many years of service to the community. There are amazing historical parallels between this family business and a grateful customer of almost the same period, namely the World Fellowship Center in Albany on Route 16.
When Charles and Eugenia Weller bought Dr. Draper’s estate in Albany in 1941 for $5,000, including almost 300 acres and a number dilapidated buildings, the place had not been used in 16 years and all the porch roofs of the main Lodge had collapsed from the weight of the snow — nothing was more important for the reconstruction of the buildings than the supplies of a hardware store. Since Lucy’s Hardware Store in Conway was the closest, World Fellowship became a frequent customer, and established a very friendly relationship with the Lucy family.
Chet Lucy was not only a businessman but represented the best of the American tradition of concern “for the common good”, which he expressed through his active participation in the affairs of the town of Conway. He was also a fellow member of The First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway, and I had occasion, not only to get to know his sons, A.O. And Nat, but also to hear about the sister, who had made the unconventional move to the other end of the continent, namely the Province of Alberta, Canada, where she tended a sheep farm, where Chet visited her a number of times. Considering this distance, that must not have been easy for him, but is proof of his parental concern.
Since my first experience in the parish ministry was in Edmonton, Alberta, in 1958, where also our oldest son was born, I wanted to visit Chet’s daughter, who lived not far from there. I used the opportunity in 1996 when I had been invited to an anniversary celebration of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in South Edmonton to have someone drive me to her farm.
The next generation will honor the previous ones if it maintains the spirit “Ask not what your customers can do for you” (make you rich),” but what you can do for your customers.”
Pastor Christoph Schmauch
Executive Director Emeritus, World Fellowship Center
Columbus, Ohio
