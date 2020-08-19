To the editor:
This afternoon I witnessed a disturbing exchange at my local post office. The woman in line ahead of me was berating the postal clerk, indignant because the package she was expecting hadn’t arrived yet. I don’t know whether she expected the clerk to magically produce it from thin air, but the manner in which she conducted herself was truly ugly. I felt sorry for the clerk, who calmly tried to explain that her package would probably turn up the next day, and that there was nothing he could do at this point.
I have done business at both of the postal offices in town since I moved to Wolfeboro 38 years ago. Our local postal employees are not uncaring bureaucrats; they are our neighbors and friends. Nor are they your “personal slaves”; they’re dedicated professionals, trying to perform their jobs to the best of their ability under increasingly difficult circumstances, in the middle of a global pandemic.
If you are unhappy with the delivery services offered by the post office, you have alternatives, including FedEx and UPS. Finally, if you have a complaint about how slowly mail is being delivered by your local postal office, don’t take it out on the front-line personnel. Contact your senator, congressperson or the Postmaster General.
Cathy Marker
Wolfeboro
