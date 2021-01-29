To the editor:
I read with interest the zoning proposal for Compact Cluster Housing Development. There are many questions that should be answered that were not addressed. A discussion is necessary to determine both the financial cost to taxpayers and the aesthetic cost to the town as reflected in the tax base. Planning changes influence the town for the long term, for good or bad.
Does the town have an up-to-date Master Plan, a capital improvements program and an official map of the town of Conway?
All of these are necessary for proper planning to be conducted. The responsibility of the planning board through proper planning is to protect the tax base. Considering the development in Conway, the town already has a higher tax rate than the surrounding towns because Conway has to pay for the infrastructure.
The ultimate question is how much will the development of small housing on small lots cost the town? What is the impact on the sewer, water, trash, schools, road maintenance, police and fire departments? The aesthetics and the amount of green space also have an effect on the desirability of living in the town.
Under the proposed zoning changes, the lot size alone will create a different view of neighborhoods, not necessarily more attractive.
Even with municipal water and sewer required, a housing development on a quarter of an acre lot will present an overcrowded area with little green space. A quarter of an acre is 10,890 square feet, so a lot size could be approximately 104 by 104 feet or any configuration of the square feet. Another house can be added with an additional 5,000 square feet. In other words, two houses on three-eighths of an acre lot would be permitted.
Because of the impact this kind of development will have on the town, an impact study should be done along with considering other methods of development. Will the assessed value of the development offset the cost to the town?
Catherine Woodall
Former Planning Board Chair
Center Conway
